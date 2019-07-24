See aerial photos of the damage from tornadoes on Cape Cod Email to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsThe Cape Sands Inn in West Yarmouth was heavily damaged by a tornado Tuesday.(John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)Many trees fell on the grounds of the Brooks Academy Museum, including a tree on the roof of the reconstructed Crowell Barn Museum. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)Electric crews worked on repairs to lines in Harwich Center. Many trees and power lines were down in Harwich, hit hard by a tornado.(John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)Two tornadoes struck on Cape Cod with winds up to 110 miles per hour. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)The famous carver Elmer Crowell made his duck decoys in his shop.(John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)The damage was extensive at the Cape Sands Inn, and trees and power lines were down throughout Cape Cod, but no injuries were reported.(John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)