Europe has been baking this July, and even the Arctic has been hot. Is this a glimpse of our future?

The heat this week was extreme in France, with a new country record. The temperature reached 45.9 degrees Celsius, or 114.6 degrees Fahrenheit, in Gallargues-le-Montuex, in the southeastern part of the country, breaking the old record by almost three degrees set 16 years ago. Paris and other cities also set new heat records.

July 2019 has brought a lot of heat across a lot of the world. This is typically the warmest month in the northern hemisphere, so it’s not unusual to find very hot temperatures. However, we have seen many heat records broken across the Far East, Europe, and into the United States.

After the heat left France and that region, it move northward, propelled by the jet stream to northern parts of Scandinavia. Even areas north of the Arctic circle reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit, something we don’t see every summer. If the computer model projections for climate change are correct, it’s likely we’ll see more this in the next decades.

For July to date, the entire northern hemisphere is about 1/2 degree above the 30-year average. This may not seem like a lot, but when you consider that scientists believe a degree and a half change in global temperature would be catastrophic to parts of the planet, it’s significant.

Global temperatures have been warmer than average this month with pockets of much warmer temperatures. (Weatherbell)

It shouldn’t be surprising that this is happening. Global temperatures have been on the rise for the past eight decades. Because the average temperature is rising, so too will the absolute extremes.

I think comparing the climate to the stock market is a good analogy. If you look at the stock market over the past 100 years the trend is up.

Within that trend there are years where it’s down and no records were set. It’s the same with global temperature. We don’t break a new record every year or day, but the trend has been up, not down.

Just like global temperature, there can be years where the stock market goes down, but this does not mean the trend is changing. It only means there is a temporary pull-back.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average overall has been increasing for more than 100 years. (Stockcharts.com)

This analogy illustrates why daily weather is not a good predictor for climate trends, in the same way you don’t want to watch the stock market each day to figure out what’s going to happen farther into the future. Investors will tell you not to focus on the day-to-day fluctuations of the stock market in the same way that a meteorologist will say that the day-to-day fluctuations in the weather or not climate.

July 2019 may go down as the warmest month ever for the planet and many of the records that have been set this month are part of the story of a changing climate.