Baltimore Sun editorial board fires back at Trump: ‘Better to have a few rats than to be one’
After President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to attack Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, describing the Maryland district he represents as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” the city’s largest newspaper shot back in an editorial.
“If there are problems here, rodents included, they are as much his responsibility as anyone’s, perhaps more because he holds the most powerful office in the land,” the Baltimore Sun editorial board wrote in are article with the headline ‘Better to have a few rats than to be one.’
The president’s attacks came after Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, characterized the conditions of migrant detention camps at the border as inhumane in a Friday hearing.
Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
“It was only surprising that there wasn’t room for a few classic phrases like ‘you people’ or ‘welfare queens’ or ‘crime-ridden ghettos’ or a suggestion that the congressman ‘go back’ to where he came from,” the editorial continued.
David Simon, a former Baltimore Sun reporter and the creator of the television show The Wire, praised the newspaper’s response.
One for the alma mater. Well said, guys. https://t.co/cDpLWwqWB0— David Simon (@AoDespair) July 28, 2019
Other Baltimore figures, including CNN analyst Victor Blackwell, also defended their hometown.
Officials and political commentators are coming to the defense of Baltimore and @RepCummings after @realDonaldTrump's tweets. https://t.co/T9JedEs7Qb— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) July 27, 2019
