Baltimore Sun editorial board fires back at Trump: ‘Better to have a few rats than to be one’

After President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to attack Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, describing the Maryland district he represents as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” the city’s largest newspaper shot back in an editorial.

“If there are problems here, rodents included, they are as much his responsibility as anyone’s, perhaps more because he holds the most powerful office in the land,” the Baltimore Sun editorial board wrote in are article with the headline ‘Better to have a few rats than to be one.’

The president’s attacks came after Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, characterized the conditions of migrant detention camps at the border as inhumane in a Friday hearing.