Photos: Public art in the Boston area Email to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsBoston - 07/03/19 - People enter the Underground Ink Block, which shares space with public parking. Victor and Liza Quinonez (both cq), both Boston natives, are the founders of Street Theory, a creative agency that brokered the deal between public and private partners to create the Underground Ink Block, a park and evolving street art mecca under the I-90 in the South End. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Stout/Miller) Topic: (03baker)(The Boston Globe)LYNN, MA - 6/27/2019:Double mermaid portrait...Yu-Baba and Key Detail's mural..... Beyond Walls project has evolved from a one-off graffiti festival to a permanent civic rebranding project helping to give new life to a much-maligned borough best known for a slate of social ills. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: ARTS TOPIC PublicArt(The Boston Globe)BOSTON, MA - June 28, 2019: A pedestrian passes a new mural by graffiti artist Rob Gibbs (aka Problak) titled "Breathe Life 3," in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, MA on June 28, 2019. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: (The Boston Globe)Boston - 07/03/19 - Freeway ramps have become canvas for artists. Victor and Liza Quinonez (both cq), both Boston natives, are the founders of Street Theory, a creative agency that brokered the deal between public and private partners to create the Underground Ink Block, a park and evolving street art mecca under the I-90 in the South End. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Stout/Miller) Topic: (03baker)(The Boston Globe)LYNN, MA - 6/27/2019: Marka27"...... Beyond Walls project has evolved from a one-off graffiti festival to a permanent civic rebranding project helping to give new life to a much-maligned borough best known for a slate of social ills. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: ARTS TOPIC PublicArt(The Boston Globe)LYNN, MA - 6/27/2019 Viewed from under train tracks...Woman with rollers "Angurria" Ann's Restaurant, RetroLit". Beyond Walls project has evolved from a one-off graffiti festival to a permanent civic rebranding project helping to give new life to a much-maligned borough best known for a slate of social ills. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: ARTS TOPIC PublicArt(The Boston Globe)LYNN, MA - 6/27/2019: - L-R, Pedro Soto, Associate director; Julia Midland, program manager In Lynn, Al Wilson, founder and CEO and Charlotte Maher with "Wasp Elder" by artist Sam Worthington's mural behind them.... Beyond Walls project has evolved from a one-off graffiti festival to a permanent civic rebranding project helping to give new life to a much-maligned borough best known for a slate of social ills. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: ARTS TOPIC PublicArt(The Boston Globe)Boston, MA - 7/16/2019 - Artist Super A (Stefan Thelen) mural "Resonance, 2019" Public art on display on the Greenway - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Arts, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: PublicArt, LOID: 9.0.357819631.(The Boston Globe)Boston, MA - 7/16/2019 - Irina Iavniuk, cq, and daughter Krystyna, age 7, visiting from Princeton, NJ view "UFO, 2006" made from a Porsche 924, a public art installation on the Greenway by artist Erwin Wurm. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Arts, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: PublicArt, LOID: 9.0.357819631.(The Boston Globe)Boston, MA - 7/16/2019 - Artist Karl Unnasch Public art installation titled "OPERANT (An Oldowonk Cataract), 2019" on display on the Greenway - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Arts, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: PublicArt, LOID: 9.0.357819631.(The Boston Globe)Boston - 07/03/19 - A woman walks her dog through the art. Victor and Liza Quinonez (both cq), both Boston natives, are the founders of Street Theory, a creative agency that brokered the deal between public and private partners to create the Underground Ink Block, a park and evolving street art mecca under the I-90 in the South End. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Stout/Miller) Topic: (03baker)(The Boston Globe)Boston - 07/03/19 - Victor and Liza Quinonez (both cq), both Boston natives, are the founders of Street Theory, a creative agency that brokered the deal between public and private partners to create the Underground Ink Block, a park and evolving street art mecca under the I-90 in the South End. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Stout/Miller) Topic: (03baker)(The Boston Globe)Boston - 07/03/19 - A pedestrian walks next to work painted on a freeway ramp. Victor and Liza Quinonez (both cq), both Boston natives, are the founders of Street Theory, a creative agency that brokered the deal between public and private partners to create the Underground Ink Block, a park and evolving street art mecca under the I-90 in the South End. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Stout/Miller) Topic: (03baker)(The Boston Globe)