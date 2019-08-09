Boston police recover three firearms while patrolling near scene of recent gun violence

“The officers were on directed patrol in the area in response to recent firearm related violence when they stopped a motor vehicle which had been previously reported stolen,” police wrote.

In a posting on bpdnews.com, police said that as they moved to take an allegedly combative driver into custody, at least two people standing near a makeshift memorial on Ellington Street engaged with police, attempting to free the driver from their custody.

Three guns were recovered by Boston police in a Dorchester neighborhood Thursday evening when they stopped a car that had been reported stolen and allegedly spotted a handgun sitting on the driver’s seat after the driver stepped out.

Advertisement

After a fierce struggle and with the assistance of other officers, the driver was arrested, police wrote. As police searched a backpack the driver was allegedly wearing during the struggle with police, a second handgun was recovered.

“Officers were eventually able to place the [driver] in custody at which time they recovered a loaded Springfield XD handgun from inside a backpack that the suspect was wearing during the incident.” police wrote.

The driver was identified as Malik Knight, 21, of Dorchester. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Friday on multiple charges including two counts of illegal possession of handguns, police wrote.

Arriving officers deployed a gun-sniffing dog on Ellington Street and recovered a .25-caliber pistol in a backpack. No one was charged with possessing the gun.

Two of the people who allegedly tried to interfere with police were also taken into custody. One was a 17-year-old whose name was not released because of his age. Emoni Eason-Robinson, 21, of Dorchester was charged with assaulting a police officer and interfering with a police officer, police said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.