Pence thanks Baker after visit to Nantucket

“Thank you @CharlieBakerMA for welcoming us to Nantucket today, @SecondLady and I are excited to visit your great state,” Pence tweeted Saturday afternoon. A photo shows Pence, his wife, Karen Pence, and Baker standing in front of the vice president’s airplane on the tarmac.

Vice President Mike Pence thanked Governor Charlie Baker for meeting him Saturday at the airport on Nantucket, where Pence was scheduled to attend a fund-raiser.

Pence was on Nantucket to attend a fund-raiser hosted by Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, among others. The event was to benefit the RNC and President Trump’s re-election campaign

Before the event, Baker’s aides said he would greet the vice president in Baker’s official capacity as governor and would not attend the fund-raiser.

Baker, a moderate Republican, said he did not vote for Trump or Pence in the 2016 election.

Globe reporter Josh Miller contributed to this article.