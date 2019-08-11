Pence thanks Baker after visit to Nantucket
Vice President Mike Pence thanked Governor Charlie Baker for meeting him Saturday at the airport on Nantucket, where Pence was scheduled to attend a fund-raiser.
“Thank you @CharlieBakerMA for welcoming us to Nantucket today, @SecondLady and I are excited to visit your great state,” Pence tweeted Saturday afternoon. A photo shows Pence, his wife, Karen Pence, and Baker standing in front of the vice president’s airplane on the tarmac.
Thank you @CharlieBakerMA for welcoming us to Nantucket today, @SecondLady and I are excited to visit your great state! I look forward to continuing to work together for all of the hard working Americans in MA and around the country! pic.twitter.com/q0Tf9eHuRH— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 10, 2019
Pence was on Nantucket to attend a fund-raiser hosted by Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, among others. The event was to benefit the RNC and President Trump’s re-election campaign
Before the event, Baker’s aides said he would greet the vice president in Baker’s official capacity as governor and would not attend the fund-raiser.
Baker, a moderate Republican, said he did not vote for Trump or Pence in the 2016 election.
Globe reporter Josh Miller contributed to this article.