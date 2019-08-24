J.D. Martinez doesn’t check his stats until the end of the season. On Friday, he made an exception

After the Sox’ 11-0 win versus the San Diego Padres, Martinez met with reporters at his locker. To his left was a television screen that replayed the first of his two homers Friday. He glanced up at the screen before quickly turning his attention back to the present.

That could be true. But inside the visitors’ clubhouse at Petco Park late Friday evening, Martinez broke his own rule for a split second.

J.D. Martinez says he never looks at what he does once the game is over. That he doesn’t know his stats until he reaches the offseason.

Perhaps a night like that deserved a quick glance.

Advertisement

In 10 career games at Petco, he only had four RBIs. But on Friday, he collected seven RBIs, the most he’s ever compiled in a single game. It’s his fifth multi-homer game of the season and 15th of his career.

“I’m always just grinding and figure out what adjustments I have to make and how to tweak my swing for how I want it to be for that game and that pitcher,” Martinez said afterward.

Martinez finished the night 3 for 5. Both his homers were three-run shots and to the pull side. The first one came off Padres starter Chris Paddack. The second one was in the sixth against reliever Eric Yardley.

Martinez is now hitting .312 with a .386 OPS with 30 homers and an OPS that sits at .957. Just a few weeks ago, you could say Martinez was quietly having a good season at the plate. That’s not the case now.

“Since he’s been here he’s been putting up really remarkable numbers and obviously years prior to that with other teams,” Xander Bogaerts said. “Slowly but surely he’s getting there. I know he’s battled some injuries, but whenever we have a healthy J.D. we know the type of production we get.”

Advertisement

Martinez loves the details and process of hitting. There’s no secret to that. His favorite moment of starter Eduardo Rodriguez’s night wasn’t what he did on the mound. Rodriguez went seven innings and allowed just five hits without giving up a run. It wasn’t even seeing his pitcher reach base for the first time of his career and running the bases.

Of course, it was hitting, and Martinez had the scouting report.

“Just throw him fastballs right down the middle,” Martinez said with a laugh. “He has no chance at it. I think it’s that bad.”

Close to two weeks ago after the Sox’ walk-off loss to the Cleveland Indians on a Carlos Santana homer, Martinez said the team needed to continue to keep things light. Friday’s win offered a rare glimpse of that in what has been a season of struggles for the Sox. Martinez left his mark all over it.

“I don’t think he cares about the numbers,” manager Alex Cora said. “I think he cares about the quality of at-bats. We know on a daily basis he will give you quality at-bats.”

Translation: the process produces and the process itself is something Martinez is obsessed with.

“To me, I’m always the guy that’s [saying] ‘I’m one tweak away. I’m one adjustment away.’ I always feel like that,” he said. “I’m one tweak away from going on a run. It’s happened throughout my whole career. We play 162 games and you might feel like your swing feels really, really good, maybe, seven to eight games a year. That’s a part of it. It’s up to us as hitters to find out what we’re doing that day, because everything changes.”

Advertisement

On Friday, what changed for Martinez is that he quickly took a glance at the television. You couldn’t blame him.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byJulianMack