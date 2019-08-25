Mass. woman in Bristol County tests positive for EEE virus

A southern Bristol County woman has tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Sunday.

The woman, who is over the age of 50, is the fourth confirmed human case of the EEE virus in the state this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement. She was not identified.

There have been 22 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in two outbreaks between 2004-2006 and 2010-2012, according to the statement. Fourteen of the cases involved residents from Bristol and Plymouth counties.