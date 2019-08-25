Mass. woman in Bristol County tests positive for EEE virus
A southern Bristol County woman has tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Sunday.
The woman, who is over the age of 50, is the fourth confirmed human case of the EEE virus in the state this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement. She was not identified.
There have been 22 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in two outbreaks between 2004-2006 and 2010-2012, according to the statement. Fourteen of the cases involved residents from Bristol and Plymouth counties.
There have been 333 mosquitoes that have tested positive for traces of the virus this year, according to the statement. Many of the species tested were able to spread the virus to people.
Symptoms of EEE tend to show three to 10 days after being bitten, and include fever, stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy, according to state health officials. The disease can lead to swelling of the brain and neurological damage.
There is no treatment for the disease, few recover completely. About half who contracted EEE died from the infection, while survivors are often permanently disabled, state health officials said.
Residents can take precautions by using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves, avoiding the outdoors from around dawn and dusk during peak mosquito season, repairing damaged window and door screens, and removing standing water from the areas around their home.
