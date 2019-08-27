Photos: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli in Boston for court hearing

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, appeared in US District Court in Boston Tuesday to address concerns from federal prosecutors that their lawyers in the sweeping college admissions scandal may have conflicts of interest that hurt their defense.

The couple were spotted Tuesday with serious looks on their faces — a departure from Loughlin’s lighter attitude during an April appearance, when she could be seen smiling, waving, and even signing autographs for fans near her hotel.

Here’s a look at the images that were captured of the couple on Tuesday: