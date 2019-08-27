fb-pixel

Photos: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli in Boston for court hearing

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,Updated August 27, 2019, 48 minutes ago
Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left federal court in Boston on Tuesday.
Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left federal court in Boston on Tuesday.(Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, appeared in US District Court in Boston Tuesday to address concerns from federal prosecutors that their lawyers in the sweeping college admissions scandal may have conflicts of interest that hurt their defense.

The couple were spotted Tuesday with serious looks on their faces — a departure from Loughlin’s lighter attitude during an April appearance, when she could be seen smiling, waving, and even signing autographs for fans near her hotel.

Here’s a look at the images that were captured of the couple on Tuesday:

