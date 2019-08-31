List of players cut by Patriots ahead of roster deadline
Here’s a running list of Patriots cuts:
WR Braxton Berrios
QB Brian Hoyer
WR/DB Gunner Olszewski
LB Calvin Munson
S A.J. Howard
TE/FB Andrew Beck
OL Tyree St. Louis
LB Christian Sam
OT Martez Ivey
TE Eric Saubert
OT Dan Skipper
OL Tyler Gauthier
OL Cedrick Lang
LB Scooby Wright
In addition, the Patriots have traded cornerbcak Duke Dawson to Denver, and acquired OL Russ Bodine in a trade with Buffalo
