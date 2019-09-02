Storm surge could be biggest threat to US coastal areas

The biggest challenge for forecasters Monday and into the next five days will be predicting how close to the Southeastern coastline Hurricane Dorian will come. There will be a lot of analysis of the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes on record. The damage from wind and water to the northern Bahamas in places will be not only life changing, but alter the very landscape itself.

This morning, the storm was basically moving at a crawl. Its movement was so slow that in fact that you could out walk it. I was thinking if you were in the eye of the storm, and it maintained its slow pace, you could saunter along in calm and sunny weather, while stepping over the debris in your path, a rather surreal notion.

Dorian has been caught in a no man’s land of wind the past 24 hours and hasn’t moved much. (CIMSS)

Of course, millions of people along the Southeastern coast have been watching Dorian’s course. A change of 25 miles in its track is the difference between minor, moderate and catastrophic damage. Photos of the hurricane make it appear large. However, the strongest winds are around the eyewall in the most ferocious thunderstorms continually circulating around the center.

Dorian is forecast to remain far enough offshore to keep any major damage from Florida. (NOAA Data)

In fact, hurricane-force winds do not radiate out more than 40 miles in any direction. If you’re 80 miles from the center, winds may not reach 50 knots. This is why you see people walking on Florida beaches when there’s a hurricane 85 miles away.

The storm’s rain is the same as with its wind. There’s a narrow swath of incredibly heavy rain of over a foot or perhaps even two feet. But notice from the map below the heaviest rain is expected to remain offshore.

The largest waves and greatest storm surge is also relatively close to the center. All of this is important because if the track holds — and I suspect it will — Florida will escape without much destruction. We will see beach erosion and pockets of minor to moderate damage. But its worth remembering that storm surge from even a Category 2 hurricane can bring life-threatending floods along the shore.

The latest GFS model has “Dorian” close to making landfall on the North Carolina coast. (Tropical Tidbits)

There will likely be people complaining about the amount of preparation they had to do, but even if the storm ultimately does not impact the United States coastline more than I have outlined, the images that you’ll continue to see coming out of the Bahamas should remind folks of the potential disaster that was averted.

Georgia and Carolinas

The next big threat is to Georgia and South Carolina and North Carolina. North Carolina perhaps has a bigger issue because its coastline extends out more to the east. The storm will slowly weaken, meaning that even a direct hit would not result in the kind of damage seen in the Bahamas, but it would still be potentially major and costly. Local residents will need to listen to their area officials.

North of Florida, the closer Dorian comes to the coast, the greater chance there will be significant amounts of damage. The surge potential as the winds blow the water towards the coast ahead of the storm could be a real problem for parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, even if the storm stays east.

Later this week the storm will continue to move northward as it weakens. Eventually sometime probably Friday or Saturday the storm will pass east of New England. If it comes close enough to the coastline we could see some gusty winds and rain, but there’s a high probability this is not going to turn into anything beyond a strong nor’easter for New England. There will be some great surfing in the coming days as the swells move north from the center of Dorian.

