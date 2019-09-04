ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Saturday:
14-15-21-45-46, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4
Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
10-13-15-17-23, Megaball: 5
Estimated jackpot: $1.95 million
2-4-4
3-1-0
4-3-3-6
8-8-8-1
14-41-50-56-57, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
AC-3C-9C-5H-5S
