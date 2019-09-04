ME Lottery

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

10-13-15-17-23, Megaball: 5

(ten, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three; Megaball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $1.95 million

2-4-4

(two, four, four)

3-1-0

(three, one, zero)

4-3-3-6

(four, three, three, six)

8-8-8-1

(eight, eight, eight, one)

14-41-50-56-57, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 5

(fourteen, forty-one, fifty, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

AC-3C-9C-5H-5S

(AC, 3C, 9C, 5H, 5S)