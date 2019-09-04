Rhode Island fire departments awarded federal funding

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island fire departments have received federal funding for training and new equipment.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Jim Langevin announced about $300,000 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the West Warwick and Narragansett fire departments.

The Rhode Island Democrats say it'll help firefighters do their jobs safely and efficiently.