Season's last windjammer festival is held in Camden
Season's last windjammer festival is held in Camden
CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The last festival of the summer featuring Maine's windjammer fleet is almost in the books.
The Camden Windjammer Celebration featured a nautical dog show, fish relay race and lobster crate race, among other things. The two-day event was drawing to a close Saturday.
Organizers say the event billed as the largest gathering of windjammers in the Northeast.
It celebrates the maritime heritage of Camden, once home to shipyards that produced clipper ships and coastal schooners.