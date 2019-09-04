State police plan extra patrols for holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are sending extra troopers out on the highways this Labor Day weekend to target drunken drivers, distracted drivers and other hazards.

The beefed-up patrols started at midnight Friday and will run through Monday night. Impaired driving checkpoints are planned in Waterbury and Hamden.

During Labor Day weekend last year, troopers arrested 24 people for driving under the influence and investigated 281 crashes, including 63 with injuries. No deaths were reported.