Vermont man gets 30-to-life for killing 81-year-old woman

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man is going to prison for 30-years-to-life for the 2017 killing of an 81-year-old Arlington woman in her home.

The Bennington Banner reports 34-year-old Timothy Butler pleaded guilty in April to second degree murder in the stabbing death of Helen Jones.

In sentencing Butler on Friday Superior Court Judge William Cohen said Butler "made significant choices" the night of Jones' death, "all of which were bad."