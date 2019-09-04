AP Source: Rockets, Eric Gordon agree on extensions

Gordon and the Rockets agreed on a three-year extension, which begins with the 2020-21 season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has publicly announced the agreement. There is an option for a fourth year to be added, which could push the total value of the new deal to just under $76 million.

SHANGHAI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Houston Rockets and veteran guard Eric Gordon have agreed on a contract extension that could keep him with the team for another five seasons in all.

Advertisement

The Houston Chronicle first reported the agreement and ESPN first reported certain terms including how the final year is not yet guaranteed unless Gordon is selected as an All-Star or the Rockets win a championship. Gordon will make $14 million this season and then average about $18 million in salary over the following three years.

Gordon has been remarkably consistent in his three seasons with the Rockets, averaging 16.8 points and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range in that span — and posting basically identical numbers from one year to the next.

His deal getting done means the Rockets have their backcourt — James Harden, newly acquired Russell Westbrook and Gordon — under contract through at least 2021-22 and likely for another year if Harden and Westbrook exercise their $47 million options for the 2022-23 season.

Gordon is entering his 12th NBA season and was the league's sixth man of the year for 2016-17. He started much of the last two seasons.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports