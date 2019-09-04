Ohio defeats Rhode Island 41-20 as Rourke leads way

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Nathan Rourke accounted for 263 yards of offense and three touchdowns and Ohio defeated Rhode Island 41-20 in a season opener on Saturday.

Rourke, an All-MAC selection as a junior in 2018, completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns. He carried 10 times for a team-high 75 yards and another touchdown as the Bobcats rushed for 278 yards.