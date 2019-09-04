Venter, Brehon lead Merrimack past Virginia Lynchburg 45-14

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jamari Venter and Matt Brehon ran for two touchdowns apiece as Merrimack rolled past Virginia Lynchburg of the National Christian College Athletic Association 45-14 in a season opener on Saturday.

Venter ran 10 yards for his first score two plays after safety Cam Tillman intercepted Virginia Lynchburg QB Sherman Brown and took it 35 yards deep into Dragons' territory. Corey Resendes followed with a 36-yard field goal and Brehon ran six yards for a score to make it 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Christian Carter threw a 23-yard touchdown to Johnny Rosario and Malachi McFadden added a 2-yard scoring run to give the Warriors a 31-7 halftime lead.