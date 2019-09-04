Officials say Gaza man dies of wounds from Israeli gunfire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says a Palestinian man has died of his wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire the previous day at protests along the perimeter fence.

The ministry said Saturday that Badr Abu Moussa, 25, was being treated at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, after a bullet hit him in the head.

He was among 6,000 Palestinians who participated in the weekly protests along Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.