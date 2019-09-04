Spain: ex-king says feeling "phenomenal" after heart surgery

MADRID (AP) — Spain's former monarch Juan Carlos I says he's feeling "phenomenal" with "new plumbing" after a successful triple bypass heart surgery.

"It feels like a truck ran me over, but now it's about getting rid of the truck and looking ahead," the 81-year-old king emeritus said Sunday as he was driven out of a hospital in the outskirts of Madrid.

"New pipes, new plumbing, (it feels) phenomenal," he added.