Spain: Woman's body identified as missing Olympic skier

Police and medics wait near a woodland area in Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. A search squad of hundreds is combing a mountainous area outside Madrid 11 days after former alpine ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa went missing.(AP Photo/Paul White)

Adrian Federighi, brother in-law of former ski racer Blanca Fernandez Ochoa and spokesperson for the family, embraces a police officer after the search near Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Spanish police have found the body of former ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa in a mountainous area near Madrid. Police said a tracking dog came across a woman's body near a peak in the forested area on Wednesday after days of searching for Spain's first female medalist in the Winter Olympics.(AP Photo/Paul White)

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 1988 file photo, Spanish skier Blanca Fernandez Ochoa speeds down the slope during the first run for the Olympic slalom competition, at Mt. Allan in Nakiska, Alberta. A search squad of hundreds is combing a mountainous area outside Madrid 10 days after former alpine ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa went missing. Spain's National Police said Fernandez was last spotted on surveillance video at a shopping center on Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Dieter Endlicher, File)

Volunteers walks with a civil guard and a police officer after searching in woodland area in Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. A search squad of hundreds is combing a mountainous area outside Madrid 11 days after former alpine ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa went missing.(AP Photo/Paul White) (Paul White)

Police wait near a woodland area in Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. A search squad of hundreds is combing a mountainous area outside Madrid 11 days after former alpine ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa went missing.(AP Photo/Paul White) (Paul White)

A civil guard leads volunteers searching in woodland area in Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. A search squad of hundreds is combing a mountainous area outside Madrid 11 days after former alpine ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa went missing.(AP Photo/Paul White) (Paul White)

Adrian Federighi, brother in-law of former ski racer Blanca Fernandez Ochoa and spokesperson for the family, thanks police after the search near Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Spanish police have found the body of former ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa in a mountainous area near Madrid. Police said a tracking dog came across a woman's body near a peak in the forested area on Wednesday after days of searching for Spain's first female medalist in the Winter Olympics.(AP Photo/Paul White) (Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police found the body of former alpine ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernández Ochoa in a mountainous area near Madrid on Wednesday after days of searching for her.

Police said a tracking dog near a peak in the forested area came across a woman's body, which friends said was believed to be 56-year-old Fernández, Spain's first female Winter Olympic medalist.

Unidentified police sources confirmed to Spanish news agency Europa Press the body was Ochoa's.

She won a bronze skiing for Spain in the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville and became a household name.

"I remember Blanca with fondness," said Alberto Tomba, a three-time Italian Olympic skiing champion. "I raced for many years with her brother, Luis. It's a terrible loss."

Advertisement

In addition to the bronze medal in Albertville, Fernández had 20 World Cup podium finishes in her career.

Spanish politicians tweeted condolences. Spain's caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, tweeted his "warmest affection" for Fernández's family.

"Without a doubt she was one of our pioneers," tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza said on Twitter. "An example to every woman."

Spanish two-time Formula One champion Alonso called Fernández a "legend" in Spanish sports.

"A great reference," said figure skater Javier Fernandez, whose bronze medal last year at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics was the first for a Spaniard since Fernández's feat in 1992.

Some soccer clubs also released statements lamenting Fernández's death, including Valencia and Real Madrid.

Police declined to confirm the body's identification to The Associated Press, saying formal procedures had to be followed before an official announcement was made. But the search was called off after the discovery of the body.

Fernández was last spotted on surveillance video at a shopping mall on Aug. 24.

More than 200 police officers on foot and horseback, firefighters, forest rangers and hundreds of volunteers had combed the steep pine-forested area for days looking for Fernández.

Advertisement

____

AP Sports writers Tales Azzoni in Madrid and Andrew Dampf in Rome, and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, contributed to this report.