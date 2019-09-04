World War II vet breaks own oldest diver record off Cyprus

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — A 96-year-old British World War II veteran claims to have broken his own world record as the oldest scuba diver, diving at the popular Zenobia wreck off Cyprus' southern coast.

Event sponsor Larnaca Municipality said Ray Woolley dived on his birthday Saturday to a depth of 42.4 meters (137.8 feet) for 48 minutes.

Woolley, who was joined by 47 other divers, said he's hopeful that he'll be in good health next year for another record bid.