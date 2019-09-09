NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former educator at a Connecticut nonprofit that serves special needs children has been sentenced to six months in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy who attended a life-skills program she supervised.

The Day reports that 38-year-old Nicole Souza, of Stonington, was also sentenced Monday to five years of probation. She pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a minor.

Souza had worked at Waterford Country School for 13 years before she was fired following her arrest last October.