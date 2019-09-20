A second woman, accused Antonio Brown of sexual misconduct in a Sports Illustrated story published Monday, claims the Patriots wide receiver has sent her intimidating text messages since her allegations were made public, the author of Monday’s SI story, Robert Klemko, reported late Thursday night.

In Monday;s story, the woman, who wished not to be identified, told Sports Illustrated that in 2017 she was in Brown’s Pittsburgh home kneeling while working on a mural he had commissioned when she turned to find him standing naked before her with a small towel over his genitals.

She later told Sports Illustrated that on Wednesday night she received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown gave to her in 2017, when she was hired to paint the mural. The Patriots and Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not respond to Sports Illustrated’s requests for comment.