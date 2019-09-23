Serves 6

Paired with sweet golden raisins, toasted pine nuts, and a splash of lemon, this quick saute of kale is an ideal accompaniment for roast chicken, tsimmes, or another main course on the Jewish New Year table. Kale withstands a touch of frost in the field, which concentrates and enhances its flavor. Here, apple cider and balsamic vinegar add to the sweet-sour tastes. Add the raw, torn leaves of kale to the pan in batches. The greens will cook down quickly, making room for two bunches.

⅓ cup pine nuts 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced ⅓ cup golden raisins ⅓ cup apple cider 2 bunches curly kale, well washed, stemmed, and torn into 2-inch pieces Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon lemon juice, or more to taste 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, or more to taste 1 lemon, cut into fine matchsticks

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

2. On a baking sheet, spread the pine nuts. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes, or until fragrant and golden.

3. In a large flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat the oil and garlic until the garlic starts to sizzle and turn pale golden. Add the raisins and cider and stir for 30 seconds, or until the raisins soften slightly.

4. Add as many handfuls of kale as will fit in the pan. Cook, turning often with tongs, until the kale begins to wilt. As the volume decreases, add more kale to the pan until all the kale has been added. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the kale is tender. If the pan seems dry, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

5. Stir in the lemon juice, vinegar, and pine nuts. Taste for seasoning and add, more lemon juice or vinegar, if you like. Sprinkle with the lemon rind.

Sally Pasley Vargas