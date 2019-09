Question form not showing up on your mobile device? Click here.

As a Globe reporter traversed Cape Cod examining the effects of climate change, the stories of people who keep moving their houses, modifying their lives, adjusting their expectations kept revealing themselves. We’d love to hear more from you, the people who work, live, and/or vacation on the Cape. What are you doing, either physically or mentally, to deal with a phenomenon that is omnipresent, but often slow and subtle?