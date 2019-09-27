PROVIDENCE — A lawyer for a former Rhode Island prison guard who appeared to drive his pickup his truck through a group protesting federal immigration policies said a grand jury is expected to investigate the case.

Gary Pelletier, the lawyer representing Thomas Woodworth, told The Providence Journal he thinks a grand jury probe would start next week.

Woodworth was behind the wheel of the truck that video images captured Aug. 14 driving through the group protesting outside the private Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls.