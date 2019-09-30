Makes 12 large cookies

The batter for these big old-fashioned oatmeal cookies combines white-chocolate chips, dried cranberries, and walnuts. It's fairly stiff but easy to work with if you use an ice cream scoop with a squeeze handle or a 1/4-cup measure to portion the dough. Set the mounds at least 2 inches apart on parchment-lined baking sheets and press them lightly to about 1/2-inch thick. As the cookies bake, they spread to more than 3 inches across with golden brown, crisp edges and soft centers. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to finish cooling.

¾ cup flour ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly ½ cup firmly packed dark-brown sugar ⅓ cup granulated sugar 1 egg ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract 1½ cups quick-cooking (not instant) oats ⅔ cup walnuts, chopped ⅔ cup dried cranberries, coarsely chopped ⅔ cup white-chocolate chips

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer, beat the butter with the brown and granulated sugars at medium speed until blended. Beat in the egg and vanilla. With the mixer set at its lowest speed, blend in the flour mixture and oats. Add the walnuts, cranberries, and chips and mix until evenly blended.

4. With an ice cream scoop or 1/4-cup measure, drop the batter onto the baking sheets, leaving 2 inches between the mounds. With your fingers, press gently to about 1/2-inch thick.

5. Bake the cookies for 15 to 17 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the centers are soft. Transfer the sheets to wire racks to cool for 5 minutes. With a wide metal spatula, transfer the cookies to the racks to cool completely.

Jean Kressy