Serves 6

Slow-roasting concentrates the flavor of zucchini spears and eliminates some of its water without making them mushy. To use a zucchini that is slightly overgrown, slice it into sixths or eighths; the spears should be about 1-inch thick. If there are lots of large seeds, remove them with the tip of a paring knife. Toss the spears with olive oil, garlic, and thyme, then slide them into a 250-degree oven and walk away (you have an-hour-and-a-half to do something else). Top with toasted breadcrumbs, mint, fresh chiles, lemon rind, and Parmesan. Serve with tofu, chicken, fish, or pork.

4 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise 2 cloves garlic, chopped 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup panko or other dry white breadcrumbs 2 small red chile peppers (such as Fresno), cored, seeded, and thinly sliced 2 tablespoons torn fresh mint 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan Grated rind of 1 lemon

1. Set the oven at 250 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a bowl, toss the zucchini, garlic, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Place the zucchini on the baking sheet, cut sides up.

3. Roast the zucchini for 90 minutes, or until the spears are tender and beginning to shrivel. Turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees. Continue roasting for 10 minutes. (Total cooking time is 1 hour and 40 minutes.)

4. Remove the zucchini from the oven and transfer them to a serving plate.

5. In a small bowl, combine the panko or breadcrumbs with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Spread the breadcrumbs on the baking sheet and toast in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown.

6. Sprinkle the zucchini with the toasted breadcrumbs, chiles, mint, Parmesan, lemon rind, and a little more salt and pepper.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick