The injured man was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the district attorney’s office. The office did not immediately identify the victim.

At 7:37 p.m., Haverhill police responded to a report of an “assaultive patient” at the Oxford Rehabilitation and Health Care Center at 689 Main St., where officers found a 76-year-old man suffering from injuries that were the result of a physical assault, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

An 83-year-old resident of a Haverhill nursing home is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a fellow resident Saturday night, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Police arrested another resident, Jose Veguilla, 83, who was also taken to the same hospital for evaluation, the statement said.

Veguilla is expected to be arraigned Monday at Haverhill District Court on a murder charge, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

Timothy Brown, a spokesman for the Farmington, Conn.-based Athena Health Care Systems, which owns the Haverhill facility, said in a statement Sunday that “the Oxford’s heart goes out to the families of those involved in last night’s incident.”

Staff at the Haverhill nursing home are cooperating with Haverhill police and Massachusetts State Police during the investigation, Brown said.

“Based on our initial internal investigation, our staff acted quickly and appropriately in the matter,” Brown said in the statement. “We are unable to comment further or provide additional details.”

Brown said the nursing home is making additional support services available to staff and residents.

The death of the patient comes after Attorney General Maura Healey announced in March that Athena Health Care agreed to pay a $180,000 settlement following allegations that the Haverhill facility did not properly train staff to treat patients with histories of substance abuse disorder, Healey’s office said in a statement at the time.

The Haverhill nursing home also failed to have “sufficient policies or procedures” to treat residents with histories of substance abuse, according to the attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office reported that Oxford did not have naloxone available on site during at least one incident when a resident overdosed, Healey’s office said.

As part of the settlement, the nursing home agreed to pay for an independent compliance monitor that would oversee a three-year compliance program.

That effort was to include annual training programs, updates to policies and procedures, and yearly audits that would be reported to Healey’s office, the attorney general’s statement said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.