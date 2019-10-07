The Tovolo Chicken Roasting Rack keeps the chicken from sitting flat on baking sheets to even heat distribution. Made of stainless steel to be used safely in conventional ovens and outdoor grills. Spectrum/Tovolo/Spectrum/Tovolo

Do not be fooled by the simplicity of Tovolo’s new stainless-steel Chicken Roasting Rack ($15). With its wide base and tilted rack, the roasting rack holds the bird, breast side down, so juices moisten the white meat as it cooks. Also, it suspends the chicken off the baking sheet allowing air to circulate evenly and make the skin crisp. The rack is BPA free and will not rust; it can be used in a conventional oven or on an outdoor grill and is dishwasher safe. Available at Kitchen Outfitters, Acton Woods Plaza, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Local Root, 77 Leonard St., Belmont, 617-354-5700, and 2284 Washington St., Newton Lower Falls, 617-467-4847; and TAGS Hardware, Porter Square Shopping Center, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711.