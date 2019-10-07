Serves 4

One of the pleasures of fall is a renewed appetite for richer foods and deeper flavors. Duck breasts fall into this category. They are nice enough to serve to dinner guests, but are surprisingly simple to cook. Burnish the skin to a deep, golden brown in a skillet and finish cooking them in the oven. To accompany the duck, roast red or purple grapes and fresh figs doused with salt, pepper, and olive oil. For this recipe, we chose mild Pekin duck breasts (often labeled Long Island duck). Muscovy breasts have a stronger flavor and tend to be larger, as are Moulard ducks. All need to be special ordered at the meat counter or a butcher shop, and are sometimes available in the frozen section. Any of these varieties will work in the recipe, but the larger breasts may require a little more cooking time. Begin prep the day before, so the breasts can be refrigerated overnight with a coating of fresh herbs. Much of the fat on the skin side of the duck renders in the skillet, so be prepared to spoon it off (you can strain it and refrigerate it for roasting extra-flavorful potatoes another night). One of the major keys to success in cooking duck -- and most meat for that matter -- is to check the internal temperature with an instant-read thermometer. Medium-rare duck, the way it is served in many restaurants, registers 135 degrees, medium-well 140 degrees. This is a knockout dish for a party. No one will guess how easy it is.

4 boneless Pekin duck breast halves, skin intact (about 8-ounces each) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 8 fresh figs, halved lengthwise 1 bunch red or purple seedless grapes (1/2 pound), cut into small clusters 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 shallot, finely chopped 1 cup chicken stock ¾ cup red wine 1 rounded teaspoon dark-brown sugar ½ teaspoon sherry vinegar or red-wine vinegar Extra sprigs fresh rosemary (for garnish) Extra sprigs fresh thyme (for garnish)

1. Pat the breasts dry with a paper towel. With a sharp knife, and without cutting into the meat, score the skin of each breast in a diagonal crosshatch pattern of cuts about 3/4-inch apart. Sprinkle both sides generously with salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme. Press the herbs into the duck. Place on a rimmed baking sheet, cover loosely with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

2. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the figs, cut sides up, on the paper with the clusters of grapes. Sprinkle with the oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the grape skins are slightly soft, but not falling apart. Remove and set aside. (This can be done up to 3 hours ahead.)

3. Set the oven at 350 degrees. (Or turn down the oven if it is on from roasting the fruit.)

4. Set a large, heavy skillet on medium-low heat, and heat for about 2 minutes, or until it is hot. Place the breasts, skin side down, in the pan. Cook for 10 minutes, turning occasionally for even browning, or until the skin is golden. During browning, when an abundance of rendered fat accumulates in the pan, transfer the duck temporarily to a plate and spoon off the excess fat, then return the breasts to the pan to finish browning. With tongs, turn the breasts over in the pan and sear the other side for 2 to 3 minutes more, or until browned. (Later, you can strain the fat, refrigerate it, and save for other cooking.)

5. Turn breasts skin side up. Transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast for 2 to 4 minutes, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of a breast registers 135 degrees for medium-rare or 140 degrees for medium-well. Transfer to a plate, cover loosely with foil, and rest for 8 minutes.

6. Spoon off all but a thin layer of fat from the pan. Return the pan to medium heat. Add the shallots, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the stock and wine. Bring to boil, and simmer for 4 minutes, or until the liquid reduces by about half. Stir in the brown sugar and vinegar. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

7. Reheat the grapes and figs for 2 to 3 minutes in the oven. Divide them among 4 plates. Add the pan sauce.

8. Slice the breasts on the diagonal and fan some slices on each plate. Garnish with the rosemary and thyme.

Sally Pasley Vargas