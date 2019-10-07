In Oatly frozen desserts, the base is made with oats. Oatly/Oatly

Oatly recently entered the lineup of nondairy frozen desserts in the freezer case. You may recognize the name: The Swedish company produces a popular plant-based milk alternative made from oats. The oat milk was first available in upscale coffee shops and later in markets, but because of a shortage it was usually sold out. The business boosted production and also added the vegan frozen treats using an oat base. Luscious, creamy, and as dense as many store-brand ice creams, it could deceive you to think it’s ice cream if you blind-tasted one of the rich flavors ($5.99 for a pint). There are seven choices, all created with natural flavorings, including vanilla, chocolate chip, mint chip, strawberry, and coffee, and with 200 to 260 calories for 2/3 of a cup. Available at Wegmans and Whole Foods Market locations.