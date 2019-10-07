Serves 4

On its own, tofu has a very mild flavor, which makes it extremely versatile. Season gently crumbled tofu with a flavor-packed combination of garlic, ginger, chile peppers, lime, soy sauce, Asian fish sauce, and lots of fresh herbs, including cilantro and mint. (For vegetarians, omit the fish sauce.) Stir-fry the tofu with shiitakes and once the aromatics are cooked and the tofu is warmed through, serve it hot, spooned into lettuce cups and garnished with peanuts and more herbs, or let the tofu mixture cool to room temperature before serving. You and your dining companions will feel satisfied, but not stuffed; everybody wins.

3 tablespoons canola oil 1 shallot, finely chopped 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped 1 small chile pepper, such as jalapeno, cored, seeded, and finely chopped 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and finely chopped 1 pound extra-firm tofu, crumbled ¼ cup Asian fish sauce Grated rind and juice of 2 limes 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 tablespoon soy sauce Black pepper, to taste ⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro ⅓ cup chopped fresh mint ⅓ cup chopped fresh basil 8 large butter lettuce leaves ½ cup roasted peanuts, chopped

1. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the canola oil. When it is hot, add the shallot, garlic, ginger, and chile pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until aromatic.

2. Add the shiitakes and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more, or until tender. Stir in the tofu, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the fish sauce, lime rind and juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, and black pepper. Stir well and transfer to a bowl.

3. Stir in all but 2 tablespoons of the chopped cilantro, mint, and basil. Spoon the tofu into the lettuce leaves and set 2 on each of 4 plates. Top with peanuts and garnish with the remaining herbs.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick