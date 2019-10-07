fb-pixel

Serves 4

On its own, tofu has a very mild flavor, which makes it extremely versatile. Season gently crumbled tofu with a flavor-packed combination of garlic, ginger, chile peppers, lime, soy sauce, Asian fish sauce, and lots of fresh herbs, including cilantro and mint. (For vegetarians, omit the fish sauce.) Stir-fry the tofu with shiitakes and once the aromatics are cooked and the tofu is warmed through, serve it hot, spooned into lettuce cups and garnished with peanuts and more herbs, or let the tofu mixture cool to room temperature before serving. You and your dining companions will feel satisfied, but not stuffed; everybody wins.

3 tablespoons canola oil
1 shallot, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped
1 small chile pepper, such as jalapeno, cored, seeded, and finely chopped
4ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and finely chopped
1pound extra-firm tofu, crumbled
¼cup Asian fish sauce
Grated rind and juice of 2 limes
2tablespoons brown sugar
1tablespoon soy sauce
Black pepper, to taste
cup chopped fresh cilantro
cup chopped fresh mint
cup chopped fresh basil
8 large butter lettuce leaves
½cup roasted peanuts, chopped

1. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the canola oil. When it is hot, add the shallot, garlic, ginger, and chile pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until aromatic.

2. Add the shiitakes and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more, or until tender. Stir in the tofu, and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the fish sauce, lime rind and juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, and black pepper. Stir well and transfer to a bowl.

3. Stir in all but 2 tablespoons of the chopped cilantro, mint, and basil. Spoon the tofu into the lettuce leaves and set 2 on each of 4 plates. Top with peanuts and garnish with the remaining herbs.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick