Roll up your pants and get ready to stomp some grapes at the fourth annual White Mountains Crush Festival in Lincoln, N.H. (Oct. 25-27) The roster of events — including educational workshops, wine tastings, and an “I Love Lucy”-style grape stomping — takes place at the Seven Birches Winery located at the RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain. A la carte and combo ticket prices are available, as well as three lodging packages with choice of adding on the grape stomp, wine dinner, picnic, and more. Included with the stomp ticket is a “Crushed-It” Seven Birches T-shirt. Kids under the age of 10 stomp for free. Hotel packages from $143 per person per night; $45 for each additional attendee. 603-745-7550, sevenbirches.com/white-mountains-crush-festival.

Boston International Fine Art Show Boston International Fine Art Show

FINE ARTS SHOW RETURNS TO CYCLORAMA

Calling all art aficionados! The 23rd annual Boston International Fine Art Show is returning to the historic 1884 Cyclorama building at the Boston Center for the Arts. (Oct. 24-27) Within the stunning domed structure, select galleries will offer historic, modern, and contemporary fine art for sale, as well as jewelry, silver, oriental rugs, and antiques. New this year: a special section of the show, “EMERGE,” will be dedicated to individual emerging and mid-career artists from New England. Additional special programs include panel discussion with interior designers; presentation on valuing art by Peter Hastings Falk; book launch by Eve M. Kahn; and more. Enjoy VIP treatment at the Thursday evening Gala Preview, the kickoff event featuring fine cuisine and wine, live jazz by the Lihi Haruvi Quartet, and first choice of works on view. Gala tickets $75-$250; weekend show and sale $15. 617-363-0405, www.fineartboston.com.

A Bloody Mary brunch is part of Portland’s Harvest on the Harbor festival. Harvest on the Harbor

FESTIVAL CELEBRATES MAINE CUISINE

So much yummy food. So little time. Food lovers will want to make a beeline to Maine for this year’s Harvest on the Harbor, a four-day festival celebrating Portland’s culinary culture. (Oct. 17-20) The opening night Chef + Farmer Harvest Dinner, spotlighting nine restaurants, features stationary and passed hors d’oeuvres, seated three-course meal, dessert spread, and live music as a benefit for an organization working to end childhood hunger. Other weekend events include lobster chef luncheon, craft spirits tasting, Bloody Mary brunch (with roast pig tacos!), Oysterfest with shellfish from dozens of growers, and a market finale where you can shop, sip, and snack the best of Maine’s food and drink offerings. Tickets $25-$165. harvestontheharbor.com.

Breezes Resort & Spa in the Bahamas Breezes Resort & Spa

FALL DEAL AIDS HURRICANE VICTIMS

Tourism is the backbone of the Bahamas, and Breezes Resort & Spa is offering steeply discounted deals that help provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands. In addition to housing evacuees, the resort has been working with community churches and charities to aid those who have lost their homes. Located on the powder white sands of legendary Cable Beach in Nassau, an area of minimal storm impact, Breezes’ “Fall Sale” offers visitors up to 53 percent room discounts, with rates as low as $140 per night. The deal includes all meals, drinks, land/water sports (including rock wall climbing, tennis, beach volleyball, kayaking, and windsurfing), daily activities, and nightly entertainment. Additionally, guests can enjoy three freshwater pools, indulge in massages and treatments at the à la carte Blue Mahoe Spa, or lounge in private beachside cabanas with waiter service. Travelers must be 14 years or older. Book until Oct. 31 for select travel dates through Dec. 18. 877-273-3937, www.breezes.com/fall-sale-2019.html.

A room at the Rosewood Guangzhou in China. Owen Raggett/Rosewood Guangzhou

FIVE-STAR AERIE DEBUTS IN CHINA

Those heading to China for work or play can stay in style at the Rosewood Guangzhou, the ultra-luxury brand’s second urban outpost in mainland China. Situated in the heart of the city’s cosmopolitan Tianhe District, within the 108-story CTF Finance Center, the five-star hotel features 251 residentially resigned guestrooms and suites including four duplex suites. Additional services and amenities include 355 fully serviced residencies for long-term stays; seven distinct dining concepts; China’s highest sky bar (on 107th floor); state-of-the-art fitness facility with elegant indoor pool; and Sense, a Rosewood Spa offering modern techniques and traditional Chinese remedies. Rates from $364/night includes breakfast for two. +86-20-8852-8888, www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/guangzhou.

The Cooler Caddy SmithFly

FLOATING PLATFORM KEEPS COOLERS HIGH AND DRY

SmithH20, designers of inflatable products such as the popular floating SmithFly Shoal Tent, are debuting a new item, the SmithFly Cooler Caddy. The rigid inflatable body provides a sturdy platform for any cooler, and four cupholders ensure you’re never without a beverage while out on the water. Weighing in at less than 10 pounds, the Cooler Caddy is easy to stow with your gear when packing for any kind of boating excursions. Fits a 35-quart cooler. Includes a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and 30-day satisfaction guarantee. $299. www.smithh20.com/product-page/cooler-caddy.