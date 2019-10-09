Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Oct. 1) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A royal tern was at Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a Caspian tern, an American golden-plover, a long-tailed jaeger, 35 parasitic jaegers, 20 roseate terns, 2,500 common terns, a Northern fulmar, 74 Cory’s shearwaters, 3 great shearwaters, 9 sooty shearwaters, and 9 Manx shearwaters.

The American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where birders also noted 6 marbled godwits, 17 Western willets, a little blue heron, and 10 green-winged teal.