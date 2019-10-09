Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Oct. 1) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A royal tern was at Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a Caspian tern, an American golden-plover, a long-tailed jaeger, 35 parasitic jaegers, 20 roseate terns, 2,500 common terns, a Northern fulmar, 74 Cory’s shearwaters, 3 great shearwaters, 9 sooty shearwaters, and 9 Manx shearwaters.
The American avocet continued at Forest Beach in Chatham, where birders also noted 6 marbled godwits, 17 Western willets, a little blue heron, and 10 green-winged teal.
Black skimmers continued in unusual numbers, with 20 seen at Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary in Barnstable and individuals seen in Brewster and Orleans.
Birds banded at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary included a blue grosbeak, a dickcissel, a yellow-billed cuckoo, and 2 blue-winged warblers.
Birds noted at Brewster Sand & Gravel in Eastham included a lark sparrow, a blue grosbeak, a dickcissel, 5 indigo buntings, 70 chipping sparrows, a blue-winged warbler, and a common raven.
Other sightings around the Cape included 4 Western sandpipers and 6,400 tree swallows at Sandy Neck in Barnstable; a Connecticut warbler and 4 yellow-crowned night-herons elsewhere in Barnstable; a common gallinule and a common nighthawk on South Monomoy; and an Eastern whip-poor-will in Wellfleet.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.