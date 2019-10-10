This storm isn’t a big deal, it’s just a long-duration event. Since early this week, most of the computer models have been showing that the heaviest rain will be over Cape Cod and the islands. That’s still the case Thursday.

A nor’easter continued to spin southeast of New England Thursday morning, and there are plenty of clouds and occasional windy conditions along the coastline. There’ve been a few trees downed and a couple of power outages, but certainly this is at the low, not high, end of the impact scale.

For those of you west of Route 128 and especially west of Route 495 and north of the Mass Pike, there will likely be little or no rain. Interestingly, these are the areas that have been driest over the past six weeks, so they could use the rain.

Dry conditions are still evident over much of New England. NOAA

Over Cape Cod and the islands, the rain will continue on and off into Friday. At times it will come down hard, and at other times, it will just be a light drizzle. Between Route 495 and the Cape Cod Canal, it will generally be a cloudy and damp day with on-and-off showers, unlikely amounting to anything significant. Again, these areas could use some rain.

Rainfall will be concentrated over southeastern New England Thursday and Thursday night. WeatherBell

Because the storm is sitting and spinning off the coastline for several days, it does produce a long duration flow off the water. This ends up creating some minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Over Nantucket, some of the coastal flooding could end up in the moderate category, but even there, when you look at all the storms that have happened in the past, this is not a memorable one.

Patriots Game Day Weather

If you’re headed to Foxborough for the game, it’s going to be very chilly and breezy as well. There will be times of drizzle or showers, but also the potential for dry weather when there isn’t any rain falling. I would still dress warmly in whatever coat or jacket will protect you, in the event it does start to rain. Don’t be surprised, however, if you make it through the entire game without a downpour.

The graph below shows temperature, wind, and precipitation over the next two days. This evening’s forecast is boxed in red. There is a drop in the chance of rain during the game — not a big drop, but there’s a chance there won’t be much precipitation from kickoff to the end of the fourth quarter.

Improvement Coming

This is a holiday weekend for many, and also a big weekend to head north in New England to see fall foliage and enjoy autumn activities. Saturday is definitely the least favorable of the three weekend days, with a few showers especially in the morning mostly north of southern New England. There could be some breaks of sunshine later on in the day, but most likely we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see real Improvement. Sunday and Monday both look like nice days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 65 to 70 degrees.