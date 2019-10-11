Heiwa Tofu from Rockport, Maine. Artisanal tofu made with soybeans grown in Maine. Heiwa/Heiwa

Look at packages of Heiwa Tofu and you’ll notice each block has a slightly varied shape. This is artisanal tofu crafted in Rockport, Maine, from organic soybeans grown in the state. The fresh taste is notable, and so is a subtle nuttiness. Its texture is firmer than commercial brands so it holds together well for slicing or creating cubes to drizzle with soy sauce (about $4 for 16 ounces). Jeff Wolovitz, a former science teacher, started the business a decade ago after experimenting with making tofu in his kitchen. His Japanese wife, Maho, missed having fresh tofu and was disappointed in the types she found in markets. To bolster his skill, Wolovitz read instruction books, visited tofu makers, and sought help from mentors. Over time, fans clamored for the brand so he moved to a larger facility, hired helpers, and expanded production. For years, Heiwa Tofu was hard to find outside of Maine, but now it’s readily available in Massachusetts. An added benefit is its inspirational name, for Heiwa means peace or harmony in Japanese. Available at Siena Farms South End, 106 Waltham St., Boston, 617-422-0030; Formaggio Kitchen, 244 Huron Ave., Cambridge, 617-354-4750; Cambridge Naturals, 23 White St., Cambridge, 617-492-4452; Good Health Natural Foods, 1630 Hancock St., Quincy, 617-773-4925; Whole Foods Market, selected locations; Hannaford supermarket locations.