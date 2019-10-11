A Western kingbird and 6 black skimmers were seen at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, where other sightings included a clapper rail, 125 Forster’s terns, 2 yellow-bellied sapsuckers, and a Blackburnian warbler.

A little gull was at Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included 2 Caspian terns, 4 red-necked phalaropes, a long-tailed jaeger, 45 parasitic jaegers, a Leach’s storm-petrel, 39 Cory’s shearwaters, and 2 sooty shearwaters.

Birds at High Head in North Truro included a sora, 2 Virginia rails, 2,000 tree swallows, a white-eyed vireo, a Cape May warbler, and a yellow-breasted chat.