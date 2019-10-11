The new, 6,000-square-foot branch offers fresh food from Massachusetts and New England for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The location will house several vendors currently at the flagship, plus grab-and-go snack options from local artisans, a salad bar, and a full-service Market Bar with native beer, wine, and liquor to make the flight go by a little quicker. The market is launching in conjunction with HMSHost, an airport-based restaurateur, and MarketPlace Logan.

Logan Airport is elevating its dining options: Boston Public Market has announced a second location at Terminal C, opening later this fall. The original location, which showcases local vendors selling everything from fruit to noodles, is located at 100 Hanover St.

An artist's rendering of the new Boston Public Market location at Logan, set to open this fall. Handout

Vendors include Beantown Pastrami (pastrami and corned beef sandwiches); Inna’s Kitchen (homemade falafel, chicken shawarma, and shakshuka); Market Bagels (bagels and cream cheese); Mother Juice (made-to-order juices, smoothies, and salads); Noodle Lab (ramen, rice bowls, gyoza); and Red’s Best (lobster rolls, fish sandwiches).

The design is similar to the flagship location, with food stalls encircling center seating.

“We are thrilled to partner with HMSHost and Marketplace at our Logan location,” Cheryl Cronin, CEO of the Boston Public Market, said as part of a release. “It is truly a privilege to showcase our innovative food entrepreneurs, artisans, and chefs to visitors at Logan Airport.”

The airport has gotten other food upgrades recently, including Chinatown favorite Shojo and meaty institution Kelly’s Roast Beef.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.