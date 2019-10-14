Serves 4

Harissa is a North-African red pepper paste of chiles, garlic, spices, and olive oil. Some cooks make it at home so they can control the heat, but it's available in jars and tubes in many well-stocked markets. Store-bought versions might be labeled "spicy" or "mild." Uses for harissa vary widely. Traditionally, it was a condiment for couscous and tagines. Vegetarians and omnivores love it with pasta and rice, dolloped on top of hummus, or as a marinade for heartier vegetables like eggplant. You can even use it as a dip or sandwich spread. Here, harissa is tossed with shrimp and lemon, then sauteed quickly with toasted caraway, coriander, and cumin. Spoon it on a cooling yogurt sauce. You get heat, irresistible flavors, and cool creamy tastes all in one dish.

SAUCE

½ cup plain Greek yogurt ½ small cucumber, seeded and grated 1 scallion, thinly sliced Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon 2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, cucumber, scallion, lemon rind and juice, dill, salt, and pepper.

2. Stir well. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

SHRIMP

1½ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined ½ cup harissa paste 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 3 tablespoons butter 1 tablespoon caraway seed 1 teaspoon ground coriander 1 teaspoon ground cumin Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the shrimp, harissa paste, garlic, and lemon rind and juice. Toss well.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Cook the butter for 1 to 2 minutes, or until it begins to brown. Add the caraway seed, coriander, and cumin. Toast the spices for 1 minute.

3. Add the shrimp to the pan in one layer. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes on the first side. Turn and cook 1 minute on the other side. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

4. Spoon the yogurt sauce onto 4 plates. Top with shrimp, and serve with crusty bread or warm pita.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick