Serves 4 as a side dish, 2 as a main course

You're coming up to the last chance you have until next summer to gorge on local tomatoes, so better get on it. Baking tomatoes until they're soft and slightly collapsed intensifies their sweetness; stuffing them with something savory transforms them into a portable little meal. Almost anything can get tucked into a tomato, from breadcrumbs and goat cheese to your favorite grain studded with flavorful bits and bobs. Here, they're filled with cooked quinoa (if it has dried out a bit in the fridge that's ideal) tossed with walnuts, feta, and herbs for a satisfying side dish for four or meatless main for two.

⅓ cup white quinoa ⅔ cup water Salt and pepper, to taste 4 large tomatoes 2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, pounded to a paste 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley Extra fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Rinse the quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer. Transfer to a small saucepan and add the water and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer the quinoa for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the grain absorbs the liquid. Remove from the heat and let the pan sit, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes. Uncover, fluff with a fork, and cool slightly before using. (You can do this up to 2 days ahead.)

2. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand an 8-or-9-inch baking dish.

3. Use a paring knife to core the tomatoes and make a 2-inch opening in the top. With a small spoon, gently scoop out the center of each tomato. Sprinkle the cavities with salt and set the tomatoes in the baking dish.

4. In a dry skillet, toast the walnuts, shaking the pan constantly, for 3 minutes, or until they are aromatic.

5. In a bowl mix the quinoa with olive oil, garlic, walnuts, feta, chives, parsley, salt, and pepper. Taste the mixture and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

6. Spoon the filling into the tomatoes. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the tomatoes are soft and slightly collapsed. Cool slightly before serving or serve at room temperature.

Leigh Belanger