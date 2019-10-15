Season 2 of HBO’s “Succession” wrapped up brilliantly on Sunday. Watching each member of the Roy family and their business lieutenants squirm as the knife was passed around the room was thoroughly satisfying. Which of these morally twisted rich people would have to fall on it? It was elegantly filmed on the ocean, the external beauty providing a contrast to the ugly dealings on board, and it was written with the same biting wit and sense of poetic justice that elevates the entire series. Some are saying that Logan and Kendall planned Kendall’s press-conference reversal together; but I don’t think so. Logan smirked as his son told the world about Logan’s failings because in some strange way, he admires his son’s nerve, not because all was going according to plan.

Back in the first season, Roman advised Kendall about their father, “The only way he’ll respect you is if you try to destroy him,” and Roman is a congenital truth teller. In the final minutes of the finale, Kendall was making a last grab at dignity, having finally shed the blind hero-worship he’s fostered all along – a shedding of loyalty that, of all things, might actually help his relationship with his father. Logan hates to smell weakness; he loves the smell of napalm. It was a rich episode that wrapped up a gratifying season. There were so many funny little touches on the boat – Connor laughing at the reviews of his girlfriend’s play before trying to hide them from her, Shiv willingly letting her be sacrificed before reversing course, Cousin Greg’s toe issues. The finale also set up next season compellingly, and effortlessly. I can’t wait for more of the oddly undefined connection between Gerri and Roman, and I’m all about Greg’s decision to back up Kendall. More fear, more loathing, humiliation, and depravity, and soon please. The wit of this show is thick enough to inspire a second viewing of season 2 by me in the near future. After the finale, I remembered the Emmy Awards from just last month, when “Game of Thrones” won best drama. The Emmys, the Emmys, the Emmys. Sigh. This game of power, money, and paternal approval surely deserved the nod.