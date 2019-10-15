Longtime cookbook author and food writer Sally Sampson wants to change that with her new Instagram account and online magazine, Skillet. The Instagram account (skillet_mag) offers tantalizing shots of dishes or ingredients captioned with tips and information (“tofu is also called bean curd”), often with links to recipes. It combines millennial visuals with age-old cooking wisdom at www.skilletmagazine.org .

So you’re a 20-something who loves to cook — but maybe you lack inspiration. A grain bowl or burrito after work seems way easier than whipping up something in a kitchen you share with three roommates.

The content is geared toward young adults and aims to engage them in conversations about healthy habits and promote social aspects of cooking and eating real food together. (Another post offers tips for “Friendsgiving,” and there will be monthly themes.)

Advertisement

It officially launches with a pop-up at Faneuil Hall Marketplace at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, hosted by Sampson.

Sampson is the founder of ChopChop Family, a nonprofit based in Belmont dedicated to providing tools to build life skills through food and cooking. She runs other magazines, too: The 10-year-old ChopChop is geared toward children; Sprout is designed for families on the federal WIC food assistance program; and Seasoned is aimed at the elderly. This is her maiden foray into the Generation Y-Z demographic.

“Years ago, I was approached by colleges interested in educating their students around healthy food. A lot of people were changing dining services, but kids weren't prepared to feed themselves on their own. They didn’t know about what to eat,” Sampson says.

The best way to reach that population? Instagram, of course.

“The demographic is really newly minted adults, 20- and 30-somethings who don’t know how to cook or who are cooking but maybe want to try different things,” she says.

Advertisement

The name “Skillet” is a play on “skills,” which Sampson hopes novice cooks glean from the site.

“Once you learn how to roast carrots, you can roast a potato,” she says.

At the same time, she hopes to show off some (attractive) niche ingredients as well.

“Last week, we did a picture of a tube of harissa, but at the same time we might say, ‘Here’s a great way to make an omelet.’ Basic stuff and esoteric stuff, which I don’t think past generations were as intrigued with. When I was my kids’ age, I might have had six kinds of mustard. They have hot sauces from different countries.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.