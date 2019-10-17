Where To: Rochambeau, a two-story French brasserie from the Lyons Group, also behind Back Bay Social, Casa Caña, Scampo, Sonsie, and more.

Why: For a menu of French classics (onion soup) and not-so-classics (za’atar cauliflower), handsome decor (tile floors, tin ceilings, Gare du Nord-esque clock), and a punishingly loud soundtrack.

The Back Story: This piece of prime real estate used to be Towne, but the only thing recognizable is the open kitchen in the upstairs dining room. The Lyons Group is betting big on French cuisine with the Boston version of a round-the-clock operation: cafe from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., dinner nightly, and bar until 2 a.m. (There’s weekend brunch, and lunch is coming soon.) They’ve hired well when it comes to chefs. Nick Calias comes from Brasserie Jo, and Matthew Gaudet ran West Bridge (his well-loved “egg in a jar” appetizer returns here on the bar menu). Rochambeau opened for dinner two weeks ago, and it’s still getting on its feet when it comes to service. The name is both a reference to the French general and the game of rock-paper-scissors. There are French sayings written everywhere; if you can put a “le” before it, Rochambeau does.