Weather didn’t cooperate much in 1969 or 2004 as the race course was shortened. And there certainly have been other years when the weather was less than stellar, but many of them provide an October weekend of sunshine, light winds, and near-ideal conditions for spectators and rowers alike. And that is what we will have in 2019.

Back in 1965 when the Head of the Charles Regatta began, you might not have imagined it would become the premier rowing event it is today. Since that year, the regatta has only been cancelled once, in 1996, when a strong October storm of wind and rain hit the area and caused a lot of flooding.

When the seniors leave the starting line at 7:45 on Saturday, temperatures will be quite chilly, as the sun will not have even been up a full hour. The wind, which has been a major weather setback for many this week, will take a back seat. On Saturday, there will be a light northwesterly flow just a few miles an hour that most people standing along the banks of the Charles won’t even notice.

With readings in the 40s for the initial races, it will eventually warm through up into the 50s, topping out between 55 and 60 degrees from noontime and onward. The Charles will sparkle in full sunshine.

Sunrise temperatures on Saturday will be cool. WeatherBell

Saturday night will once again be clear and calm. Temperatures will quickly fall after sunset and temperatures may approach 40 degrees at sunrise on Sunday, the day of HOCR championships. High temperatures will reach near 60 about the time the women’s collegiate 4s and 8s are passing the boathouses.

No need to worry about the wind on Sunday. There will be more wind created from the oars being thrust in and out of the water than there will be from Mother Nature.

Temperatures later Sunday will approach 60 degrees. WeatherBell

If you’re spending time in Boston as a visitor after the race, you’ll be happy to know that Monday will also be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and pleasant October temperatures right around 60. The next chance of rain will be sometime later Tuesday or Wednesday.