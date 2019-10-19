Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Oct. 15) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A yellow-green vireo was banded at Monomoy lighthouse, representing only the second state record of this primarily Central American songbird.
A black-throated gray warbler turned up at Salt Pond in Falmouth.
The Western kingbird continued at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.
Last week’s nor’easter brought excellent seabirds to the usual seabird spots. Birders at First Encounter in Eastham noted a brown booby, 4 South Polar Skuas, 50 pomarine jaegers, 35 parasitic jaegers, 70 Forster’s terns, 3 Leach’s storm-petrels, 4 Cory’s shearwaters, and 1 Manx shearwater.
Birders at Race Point noted a South Polar skua, 51 pomarine jaegers, 19 parasitic jaegers, a long-tailed jaeger, 3 Leach’s storm-petrels, 127 Northern fulmars, 179 Cory’s shearwaters, 265 great shearwater, 12 sooty shearwaters, 32 Manx shearwaters, a Pacific loon, 3 dovekies, and 3,000 Northern gannets.
Roosting shorebirds allied on Minimoy Island included 12 American oystercatchers, 200 black-bellied plovers, 35 ruddy turnstones, 1,550 sanderlings, 12 semipalmated sandpipers, and 25 Western sandpipers.
Other sightings around the Cape included a Philadelphia vireo in West Barnstable, 3 black skimmers at Corporation Beach in Dennis, and 3 yellow-crowned night herons, 2 warbling vireos, and a blue-winged warbler at Fort Hill in Eastham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.