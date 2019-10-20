Watch Boston Ballet II perform for the first time off-site at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe Nov. 2. The program includes three works by Boston Ballet-based choreographers, including excerpts from Mikko Nissinen’s “The Nutcracker,” a romantic duet by Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, a 19th-century work by Arthur Saint-Leon, and composer Amilcare Ponchielli’s “Dance of the Hours.” The ballet hosts an open class from 5-5:30 p.m. that’s open to the public with a maximum of 30 attendees (show up early, since it’s first come, first served), with the performance starting at 7 p.m. Tickets $13-$28. 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org

The city gets a new music venue

Boston adds a rocking new music venue this month at The Hub on Causeway, adjacent to TD Garden. Big Night Live blends nightlife and music in a multi-level luxury music hall. The event space includes luxury pod seating, a series of VIP rooms, a long oversize central island bar, and several smaller bars. LED walls surround the stage, and music pumps out of a state-of-the-art supersonic sound system. Upcoming shows include Los Angeles ska-punk band The Interrupters Nov. 4; American singer-songwriter and record producer Erykah Badu, called the “queen of neo soul,” Nov. 6; American rapper and songwriter Danny Brown Nov. 15; Nigerian hip-hop artist Tobe Nwigwe from Houston, Nov. 30; and Pixies Dec. 11. 617-896-5222, www.bignightlive.com

New York’s weeklong laugh fest

Some of the biggest names in comedy perform at Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, and other top New York venues during one of the country’s largest comedy festivals. The 16th annual New York Comedy Festival runs Nov. 4-10, and features more than 100 performances. See Jenny Slate at Town Hall Nov. 5, Stephen Colbert and the producers of “The Late Show” at Carnegie Hall Nov. 7, Randy Rainbow at Beacon Theatre Nov. 9, and Norm MacDonald at Carolines on Broadway Nov. 7-10. Check out the website for a full list of performances and buy tickets early. Tickets range from $8 to about $75. www.nycomedyfestival.com

The Big Easy’s new bike tour

Hop on a bike and pedal around New Orleans during Cycle of Life Adventures’ new six-day bike tour, April 11-17. The New Orleans Big Easy Bike Tour begins and ends in the historic French Quarter district. Ride along the Mardi Gras Parade route, through neighborhoods with 300-year-old mansions, along the levees on the Mississippi River Trail, and by Lake Pontchartrain. Follow mostly flat roads and paved trails, averaging 20 to 80 miles per day (your choice). The trip includes an air boat adventure in the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, a guided tour of the Plaquemine Lock Historical Site, and stays in plantation houses. Rates: $2,680, including all meals, accommodations, airport pickup and drop-off, guides, van support, an airboat tour, and a guided city tour. 303-945-9886, www.cycleoflifeadventures.com

A cargo carrier for bikers

Take more gear on your fall and winter bike adventures with Burley’s Nomad trailer. This compact yet spacious trailer holds enough bike-camping gear and food for a weekend getaway (or more), and rides like a dream. The trailer measures about 18½ inches wide by 32 inches long (not including the tow bar), and just 22½ inches tall. Its lower profile means the trailer remains stable on windy days. It assembles quickly and easily — just unfold, snap a bar into place, and slip on the 16-inch wheels so they lock in place. Then attach the tow bar to the side of the trailer and to a metal adapter that secures to your rear bike skewer. The Nomad holds 27¾ gallons and has a weatherproof cover that helps keep out road debris and moisture. It weighs just 14½ pounds and can hold up to 100 pounds of gear. $369.99. www.burley.com

Pack blends trail and travel features

Sometimes you need a backpack with travel-friendly features, other times a travel bag that works like a backpack. Osprey’s new Fairview Trek (women’s) and Farpoint Trek (men’s) packs straddle the line. They offer key tech features of a backpack: superb ventilation thanks to the pack’s curved design and mesh lining, clever systems for quickly adjusting the torso length and the height of the sternum straps, and good padding and handy pockets on the hip and shoulder belts. They also act like travel bags: Access each pack’s main compartment by laying the bag on its back and unzipping the entire front so you can see all the contents — no digging required. An interior pouch can store a hydration bladder or laptop, and two flaps with compression straps fold over packed items to keep everything in place. Each pack also comes with a durable nylon, zippered travel sack that stuffs into a top pocket; slip the backpack into this sack for airline travel or use it as a rain cover on the trail. 50/55-liter packs $220; 70/75-liter packs $230. 866-284-7830, www.osprey.com

