At Somerville’s Taza Chocolate, traditional Mexican stone mills, called molinos, are used to grind cacao. The bean-to-bar chocolate maker is well known for its wide assortment of dark bars, barks, and discs with a rustic and pleasant grittiness. The taste and texture from the stone ground process lingers in your memory. But now, Taza recently introduced a new line that’s a departure from its signature style: Almond Milk Chocolate bars in three flavors -- Classic, Cashew Crunch, and Crispy Quinoa -- that are smooth, lush, and creamy. Coconut sugar is ground with the cocoa and replaces cane sugar. Dairy-free, plant-based, and vegan, its rich milk chocolate flavor has a subtle hint of almond. Resealable pouches preserve freshness and make it easy to throw in a bag or briefcase. Available at Taza Chocolate Factory Store, 561 Windsor St., Somerville, 617-284-2232; Cambridge Naturals, 23 White St., Cambridge, 617-492-4452; Pemberton Farms, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244; Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-566-6660; Russo’s, 560 Pleasant St., Watertown, 617-923-1500; and others, or go to www.tazachocolate.com.